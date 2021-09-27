Troopers: Man in rape sting fled down Mohawk River in Rotterdam in boat, arrested in Glenville; Faces felonies

Sep. 27—ROTTERDAM — A man who arranged to meet someone he believed to be 14 years old at a park in Rotterdam fled when approached by police and did so in a boat, state police said.

Troopers kept track of him and soon took him into custody as he attempted to exit the water at a boat launch near Freemans Bridge, troopers said.

Paul E. Gallione, 48, of Voorheesville, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with second-degree attempted rape and second-degree attempted criminal sex act, both felonies.

He is accused of engaging in sexual communication over social media with a state police investigator whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, troopers said.

Gallione then arranged to meet the person at Gateway Landing Park in Rotterdam. The park is located near the Western Gateway Bridge.

He arrived for the meeting in a small personally owned boat, state police said, but investigators were waiting for him.

When they approached, though, he took back to the water and fled down the river, troopers said.

Investigators kept track of him and soon caught up to him at a boat launch near Freemans Bridge, state police said. He was taken into custody as he attempted to remove his boat from the water.

Gallione was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in court later.

