Troopers: Man riding dirt bike struck, killed by wrong-way driver

An Orleans County man riding a dirt bike was killed in a crash that involved a wrong-way driver who also left the scene, according to New York State Police.

Noah L. Magee, 19, of Brockport was driving east on the north shoulder of McNamer Road in Barre, Orleans County, just after 4 p.m., said Trooper James O'Callaghan. The pickup struck a westbound dirt bike head-on, as that vehicle was also traveling on the road's same shoulder, he said.

The operator of the dirt bike - Roger A. Kingdollar, 24, of Holley - was pronounced dead at the scene, O'Callaghan said. Two people on four-wheelers were accompanying Kingdollar at the time of the crash but were not struck or injured.

Magee initially drove away from the scene, but returned without his pickup and was apprehended by State Police at the recommendation of the Orleans County District Attorney's Office. Magee was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, both felonies.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Roger Kingdollar dead following dirt bike crash; Noah Magee charged