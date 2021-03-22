Troopers: Man set off fireworks in Wilton Walmart electronics department

Mar. 22—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

WILTON — A man from Connecticut set off fireworks in the Wilton Walmart electronics department Saturday, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

Arrested was Leonardo D. Miller, 22, of Stratford, Conn. He faces one count of second-degree unpermitted use of pyrotechnics, a misdemeanor, and violation disorderly conduct.

Troopers responded to the Walmart on Old Gick Road Saturday afternoon for a report of someone setting off fireworks in the electronics department. They arrived and soon arrested Miller, state police said.

Miller was processed and released to appear in court later.

