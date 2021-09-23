Troopers: Man stole credit cards from Saratoga County vehicles, went on $7k spending spree

Sep. 23—GANSEVOORT — An Ithaca man stole credit cards from vehicles at a home in Gansevoort, then went on a $7,000 spending spree, state police said Thursday.

Robert J. Porter, 38, of Ithaca, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies.

The investigation began Sept. 16 when troopers responded to a home in Gansefoort for a report that someone had gone through the resident's vehicles overnight and taken credit cards and $300 in cash, state police said.

The suspect then used the credit cards to make more than $7,000 in unauthorized purchases, state police said. Surveillance video and interviews then led to a description of the suspect, state police said.

Troopers patrolling in Moreau then spotted the suspect at a Stewart's Shop on Route 9, sitting at a picnic table, state police said.

He was taken into custody and also found to have a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residue, troopers said.

Porter was also charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors.

He was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 bail.

