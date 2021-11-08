Troopers: Man struck by 2 vehicles, killed on Route 17C in town of Union

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles while walking on state Route 17C in the Broome County town of Union.

Endwell-based New York State Police said Wesley H. Conklin, 38, entered the roadway and was hit by a pair of vehicles near Exit 69 on the George F. Highway at about 10:25 p.m.

Conklin, who troopers said was homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit, along with the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, the Johnson City Fire Department and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

State Police said no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

