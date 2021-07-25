Troopers: Man in Wilton stole $1,000 worth of lottery tickets while clerk made him pretzels

Jul. 25—WILTON — A man has been arrested, accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of lottery tickets earlier this month, while the clerk made him pretzels, state police said.

Mark E. Herbert, 37, of Cohoes, was arrested this past week and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Herbert entered the Cumberland Farms on Maple Avenue in Wilton July 7 and ordering two soft pretzels, state police said. While the clerk tended to his food order, Herbert went behind the counter and took the lottery tickets, troopers said.

Herbert then left the store without paying for the tickets. He was identified with the help of security footage, troopers said.

Herbert was arraigned and released to return to court later.

