Indian Harbour Beach police officer, 24, killed in early Monday crash on Pineda Causeway

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that veered off the road and struck a concrete barrier wall early Monday.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of Pineda Causeway and Patrick Drive, Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported.

Madison Merritt, 24, an Indian Harbour Beach police officer, of Melbourne, was traveling west on the Pineda Causeway when the crash happened, police officials said.

Merritt, who was wearing a helmet, slammed into the concrete wall. She was then thrown from the motorcycle, reports show.

Paramedics and deputies arrived at the scene later and determined that she had died.

"Madison was a beloved member of the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department and the City of Indian Harbour Beach community. She truly loved being a police officer for the city, and loved helping our citizens. She always had a smile on her face and she will be truly missed. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers," the Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

