Troopers: Middleburgh man drove with fake inspection sticker in Schoharie County

Sep. 13—MIDDLEBURGH — A Middleburgh man drove Saturday with a fake inspection sticker in Schoharie County, state police said.

Robert E. Diamond, 28, of Middleburgh, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

Troopers discovered the fake sticker during a traffic stop on Route 145 in Middleburgh Saturday afternoon, state police said.

A check of the inspection sticker revealed a discrepancy between its expiration date and the expiration date on file with the DMV, state police said.

Further investigation determined the sticker was a forgery, state police said.

Diamond was arrested and processed. He was then arraigned and released to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe