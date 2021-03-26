Troopers: Montgomery County man, 63, killed, Gloversville man charged with murder

Mar. 26—Share1FacebookTweetEmail

TOWN OF MOHAWK — A Town of Mohawk man was found murdered this week in his home and a Gloversville resident has been charged, state police said.

Troopers identified the man who was killed and found dead this week as Thomas B. Gordon, 63, of the Town of Mohawk.

They identified the man now charged with killing Gordon as Brett Insogna, 32, of Gloversville.

The investigation began Tuesday when troopers received a request to check on Gordon as he had not been seen since March 10, state police said.

State police then responded to Gordon's residence on Route 5 in Mohawk and found the home locked up, but Gordon's vehicle gone, troopers said.

Troopers then entered Gordon and his vehicle s missing in a law enforcement database and soon received notification that Gordon's vehicle had been involved in a police pursuit in Concord, NC, just outside of Charlotte.

State police then gained entry into Gordon's residence and they found him dead as a result of a homicide, troopers said.

State police investigators then traveled to North Carolina to investigate further and other members of the state police continued the investigation in New York.

Troopers soon charged Insogna with one count of second-degree murder. He continued to be held Friday in the Cabarrus County Jail in North Carolina, where he awaited extradition.

State police were assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, the Concord Police Department and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.

