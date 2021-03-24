Troopers: Montgomery County Thruway stop leads to concentrated cannabis, Utica man's felony arrest

Mar. 24—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

TOWN OF FLORIDA — A traffic stop on the Thruway in the Town of Florida led to the discovery of concentrated cannabis and a Utica man's arrest on a felony charge, state police said.

Nikyro L. Smithrucker, 20, of Utica, was arrested and charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, state police said.

Troopers made the stop at about 9:20 p.m. for a traffic violation. Upon interviewing the driver, troopers got probable cause for a search, state police said.

The search of the vehicle then uncovered 18 plastic bags, each containing 500 mg of concentrated cannabis, along with 10 small cardboard boxes, each containing 732 mg of concentrated cannabis, state police said.

Smithrucker was processed and released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Shares0FacebookTweetEmail