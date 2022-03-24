Troopers: More charges filed against Schoharie County man accused of shooting at empty firehouse

Mar. 24—SCHOHARIE COUNTY — State police have filed more charges against a Schoharie County man previously accused of shooting at an empty firehouse, troopers said Thursday.

He's now also accused of damaging a third property during the original incident, state police said.

No injuries were reported, but the West Fulton firehouse was damaged, as was an above ground pool at a neighboring property, state police said. Troopers Thursday did not describe the damage to the third property, only saying it was struck by gunfire.

Brian Goodrich, 53, of Fulton, was arrested and charged Sunday with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, along with possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, a misdemeanor.

He now faces one additional count each of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, a misdemeanor.

Goodrich is accused of shooting a firearm from his vehicle while on West Fulton Road in the town of Fulton, state police said previously, striking the firehouse and the pool.

Goodrich was arraigned and released to return to court next month. — More from Fulton and Montgomery counties — The Daily Gazette — .

–More News — The Daily Gazette — .

decoration: underline;">More News — The Daily Gazette — –More from Schenectady — The Daily Gazette — GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe