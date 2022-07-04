Troopers: Motorcyclist dies along John Young Pkwy, bike missing from crash site

A man died late Sunday after crashing his motorcycle along John Young Parkway in Orange County.

Now, troopers have a big mystery on their hands.

In addition to figuring out what led up to the crash, they want to know: “Where’s the motorcycle?”

Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators believe someone removed the bike from the crash location.

Troopers are now looking for tips on its whereabouts.

FHP responded to the crash just before midnight along southbound JYP near Central Florida Parkway.

Investigators said the motorcyclist, 35, of Orlando, was rushed to Osceola Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

Troopers said his bike was gone by the time they arrived at the crash site.

FHP said the investigation is in its early stages and provided no description of the missing motorcycle.

Anyone with information about the crash or the removal of the motorcycle is being asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

Tips can also be reported to Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

