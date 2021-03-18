Troopers net 246 drug arrests, 21 weapons arrests over 3-day span in Ohio

Micah Karr, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 18—The Ohio State Highway Patrol made 246 drug arrests and 21 illegal weapon arrests over three days as part of a six-state enforcement collaboration.

"By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways we are making an impact in our communities," said Col. Richard S. Fambro, OSHP superintendent. "The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio."

The OSHP was part of the "6-State Trooper Project" from March 11 to March 13 that also involved Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.

Combined, troopers made 539 drug arrests and 78 illegal weapon arrests, a release said.

In Ohio, from just four arrests troopers seized 129 pounds of marijuana and 200 grams of methamphetamine, the release stated.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Biden team's China focus puts South Korea on the spot ahead of talks

    For the first time in years there are liberal presidents in South Korea and the United States, but the change in U.S. administrations hasn't made it any easier for Seoul to balance its alliance with Washington and its economic reliance on China. China has dominated the agenda of an Asia tour by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for talks, casting its shadow even over core issues like the North Korea nuclear threat and strengthening the alliance.

  • Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup

    Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.

  • Australia urges EU to send 1 million COVID-19 vaccines for PNG amid fresh outbreak

    Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to help Papua New Guinea (PNG) battle a dangerous outbreak that authorities fear could spread to other parts of the region. The request could inflame existing tensions between Canberra and Brussels amid claims of vaccine nationalism after the EU recently blocked an Australia-bound shipment of the doses. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said the vaccines were contracted to Australia and were now badly needed to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the Pacific island nation, parts of which are just a short boat ride from Australian territory.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Deb Haaland: America’s first Native cabinet secretary

    An indigenous woman just took over at the agency that most closely oversees indigenous priorities.

  • Michelle Obama says it 'wasn't a complete surprise' to hear about Meghan Markle's complain of racism in the royal family

    Michelle Obama, who counts Markle as a friend and also met the Queen, was asked about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • Democracy in retreat worldwide, warns UK foreign minister Raab

    Democracy is in retreat around the world, British foreign minister Dominic Raab will warn on Wednesday in a speech setting out the danger that autocratic regimes pose to global stability and prosperity. Britain this week announced an overhaul of its foreign and defence policy to prioritise influence in the Indo-Pacific as a way to help moderate the expanding power and assertiveness of China's Communist Party leadership. Speaking to the U.S. Aspen Security Forum to project that new agenda beyond a domestic audience, Raab will sum up the foreign policy review as a mission to be a "force for good in the world", saying that global democratic institutions are under their greatest threat since the end of the Cold War in 1989-90.

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Voldemort actor says the backlash J.K. Rowling received for being transphobic is 'disturbing'

    Ralph Fiennes says he cannot "understand the vitriol" directed at J.K. Rowling: "I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational."

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • I forced myself to stand for at least 3 hours a day while working from home, and it boosted my energy levels

    Working from home has led me to sit for around 12 hours a day, so I tried to stand for at least three. Here were the benefits I experienced.

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.