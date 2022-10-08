Troopers net more than $13M in drugs in Q3 of 2022

Oct. 8—HARRISBURG — State Police said they seized nearly 2,000 pounds of illegal drugs at a value amount of more than $13 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl and more than 65,000 assorted narcotic pills.

The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to troopers.

— FRANCIS SCARCELLA