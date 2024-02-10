Troopers say Northport man died in Saturday crash on Watermelon Road

A 20-year-old Northport man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said Oscar L. Trejo was killed when his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado left the road and struck a tree around 2:05 a.m. on Watermelon Road.

Trejo was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash occurred in in Tuscaloosa County, less than a mile north of the Tuscaloosa city limits.

No further information was provided. Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Northport man killed in crash on Watermelon Road, Alabama troopers say