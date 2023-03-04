Driver arrested after video shows him nearly hitting students at their school bus stop

N.C. Highway Patrol troopers early Saturday arrested a 35-year-old driver accused of nearly hitting two students as they crossed an Iredell County road to board their bus Thursday.

Statesville resident Joseph Graham Padgett Jr. was arrested around 2:10 a.m. and is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond, Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a statement.

Troopers seized Padgett’s 2011 Kia Soul at his home earlier Friday, Casey said. The trooper didn’t disclose where Padgett was found.

The car fit the description of the vehicle seen in school bus video narrowly missing the students as the driver passed the stopped school bus on Old Mountain Road, Casey said.

According to the trooper, Padgett will be charged with passing a stopped school bus, driving while his license was revoked, careless and reckless driving and improper passing.

Casey urged anyone who knows Padgett’s whereabouts should call the North Carolina Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. In the Statesville area, call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3180; in the Mooresville area, call 704-664-7500.

Screams from students on the bus can be heard in video released by the Iredell-Statesville Schools as the driver speeds past the stopped vehicle on two-lane Old Mountain Road in the Statesville area. In the video, the driver of the speeding vehicle also blares its horn.

“The video will shake you to your core,” Iredell-Statesville officials said in a statement that included a link to the video.

The children’s mother told the station a guardian angel was watching over them Thursday morning.

The driver passed two cars whose drivers stopped behind the bus, school officials said.

The bus had flashing red lights on and its stop arm extended, according to the Iredell-Statesville statement. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m., officials said.

School officials didn’t identify which school the students attend.

Troopers didn’t say how far beyond the 45 mph limit the driver may have been going.

Story continues

When a school bus has its red flashing lights on and its stop arms extended, students are either getting off or about to board, according to the school system statement.

“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention,” according to the statement. “Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life.“

The Highway Patrol thanked the sheriff’s office and the Mooresville and Troutman police departments for their help in the investigation.