Troopers, officers swarm South Boston street amid large investigation

Boston police and Massachusetts State Police converged on the scene of a crash in South Boston, where a discarded firearm was also found on a sidewalk late Monday night.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed Boston officers and troopers gathered around a banged-up SUV with flat tires in the middle of West 1st Street around 11 p.m.

The Boston Police Department confirmed that an officer’s cruiser was damaged in the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Cellphone video showed over a dozen state police cruisers blocking part of the street near Interstate 93.

A trooper was also spotted standing guard over the discarded gun and a backpack near the wrecked SUV.

An investigation involving Boston police and state police remains ongoing.

Boston 25 is working to get more information on what led up to the investigation and how many people were arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW