Troopers: Paint Township man attacked with motorcycle helmet

Jul. 11—WINDBER, Pa. — A Portage man was jailed Saturday, accused of assaulting a man with a motorcycle helmet during a property dispute in Paint Township, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Timothy Robert Marsh, 36, of the 2800 block of Portage Street, with felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass and burglary.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Basin Drive, for a reported assault.

Marsh allegedly pulled up to the home on a motorcycle Saturday morning and began yelling. He allegedly walked to the door, showed the resident his driver's license and demanded he be allowed inside.

Marsh allegedly pushed his way inside, again showing his driver's license and saying that he lives in the residence.

He allegedly struck the man five or six times in the face with his helmet, leaving him with a bruising on the forehead and on the left eye, a laceration of the left eye area and a bloodshot left eye, the affidavit said.

Marsh was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail, after failing to post $50,000.