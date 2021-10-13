Troopers: Rape victim took quick photograph, video of Salem suspect as he fled

Oct. 12—A Salem woman who told state police she was raped early Monday was able to take a photograph and film a video of the suspect driving off in his black Chevrolet pickup truck, according to court records.

Bryan M. Wallace, 31, also of Salem, was apprehended and arraigned on multiple criminal charges including burglary, illegal possession of a firearm, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape and sexual assault. On Tuesday, he was ordered held in the county jail without bail.

Troopers reported that the woman said she was awakened about 2:30 a.m. by Wallace, who was inside the bedroom and forcefully removed her clothes. She told police that she attempted to resist, but Wallace raped her.

She reported that when she told Wallace that a relative who lives nearby has access to a security video surveillance camera on her apartment, he fled in his black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

"(The woman) was able to obtain a quick photograph that clearly depicts Wallace being in her apartment at the date and time of the reported incident. (The woman) then took a video of Wallace leaving in his vehicle," Trooper Thomas Dohey wrote in court documents.

Troopers allege Wallace had a handgun in the apartment during the assault.

According to police reports, troopers believe he climbed through a window.

Troopers said the woman obtained a protection from abuse order against Wallace in July.

According to online dockets, in 2015 Wallace pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm filed by Delmont police and was sentenced to serve two-to-four years in prison.

In 2010, Wallace pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and illegal possession of a controlled substance filed by Greensburg police and was sentenced to two years on home electronic monitoring, according to online court records. He was also granted work release during the course of his sentence.

A felony conviction makes it illegal for Wallace to possess a firearm.

A preliminary hearing is schedule Oct. 18.

