Troopers report 'treacherous, icy' roads in Limestone, Cullman and others as of 6:30 a.m.; avoid travel

Jan. 16—Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division have received reports of icy roadway conditions with the following counties.

Morgan County

U.S. 31 has reports of icy road conditions.

Interstate 65 has reports of icy road conditions.

Alabama 36 has reports of icy conditions.

Alabama 67 has reports of icy conditions.

Roads are treacherous icy, please use caution.

Madison County

Alabama 53 to Jeff Road is treacherous icy, please use caution.

U.S. 231 has reports of icy conditions.

U.S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.

Bankhead Parkway is closed.

Green Mountain Road is closed.

Walker Lane Road has reports of icy conditions.

County Roads in the north part of the county are deemed impassable.

Limestone County

U.S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.

Interstate 65 has reports of icy road conditions.

U.S. 31 has reports of icy road conditions.

County roads and bridges are deemed impassable.

Jackson County

Alabama 79 has reports of icy road conditions.

U.S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.

Alabama 40 and bridge has reports of icy road conditions.

Alabama 117 has reports of icy road conditions.

Alabama 17 has reports of icy road conditions.

Alabama 73 has reports of icy road conditions.

Alabama 35 has reports of icy road conditions.

Roads and bridges are treacherous icy, please use caution.

Cullman County

Interstate 65 has reports icy road conditions.

Roads are treacherous icy, please use caution.

Marshall County

Alabama 69 treacherous icy, please use caution.

U.S. 231 treacherous icy, please use caution.

GA Mountain Road treacherous icy, please use caution.

Blount County

All roads treacherous icy, please use caution.

Dekalb County

Alabama 68 has reports of icy road conditions.

Cherokee County

County Round 32 has reports of icy road conditions.

Etowah County

U.S. 231 near Sardis reports of icy conditions.

Alabama 77 bridge icy conditions.

Bruton Gap and Hazel Bend Road reports of icy road conditions.

Alabama 179 and Little Cove Road report of icy road conditions.

Old Bluff Road reports of icy road conditions.

All county roads have reports of treacherous icy, please use caution.

All bridges have reports of icy road conditions.

For your safety, please make every attempt to stay off the roadways.