Troopers respond to deadly crash on I-4 near Deltona

Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash along Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the area of mile marker 108 near Deltona, according to Florida Highway Patrol’s website.

FHP said the crash was on the westbound side of I-4 and reported roadblock in the area.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving slowly past the crash, which appeared to be along the westbound on-ramp to I-4.

