Troopers respond to deadly crash on I-95 in Brevard County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash on I-95 in Brevard County.

The two-vehicle crash happened Thursday around 5:13 a.m. on I-95 southbound near State Road 407 near Titusville.

Troopers said one driver died at the scene after his van overturned and struck a tree off of the highway.

Though the deadly crash did not happen on the roadway, troopers said traffic lanes near the crash site may be closed throughout their investigation.

Troopers are reminding drivers to use extra caution in the area and to move over and slow down at emergency scenes.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

