Troopers respond to fatal crash; at least 124th death on Lee County roads in 2022

Troopers were dispatched to a fatal crash in Lehigh Acres on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities went to Lee Boulevard, near Joan Avenue North, at 8:15 a.m.

They arrived on scene at 8:35 a.m., records indicate.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic feed, a complete roadblock remained in effect on Lee Boulevard more than two hours after the wreck.

This is at least the 124th death on Lee County roads this year.

No further information was available Saturday morning.

