Troopers respond to report of gunshot wound

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

Apr. 15—ELLINGTON — State police responded to a home on Fairview Avenue this morning in response to a call about a person with a gunshot wound, according to Trooper Josue Dorelus.

Dorelus said troopers are still investigating and remain on scene, but it doesn't appear as though there is any criminal aspect to the incident.

