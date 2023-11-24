Troopers respond to shots fired incident on I-75

Around 5:45 a.m. crews were dispatched to a shots fired incident on I-75 at Needmore.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a female driving a red sedan shot at another driver.

The Dayton Ohio State Highway Patrol post responded to the incident and confirmed that no one was injured.

This is still an active scene and investigation, according to an OSHP spokesperson. We will provide updates as new information is available.