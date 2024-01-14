Troopers respond after trucks slide off icy I-90

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Troopers responded to two collisions on westbound I-90 near milepost 34 on Saturday.

Washington State Patrol posted at 1:21 p.m. after a brand-new truck hit an icy patch and slid off the road.

There were no injuries but WSP is reminding people to “take it slow!”

WSP then posted at 1:24 p.m. after a vehicle lost control and rolled off a ramp.

“Close call for the troopers at the other scene!” said WSP.

There were minor injuries.


