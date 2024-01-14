Troopers respond after trucks slide off icy I-90

Troopers responded to two collisions on westbound I-90 near milepost 34 on Saturday.

Washington State Patrol posted at 1:21 p.m. after a brand-new truck hit an icy patch and slid off the road.

There were no injuries but WSP is reminding people to “take it slow!”

Two more pics from the scene. pic.twitter.com/S3M9ObYsCX — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 13, 2024

WSP then posted at 1:24 p.m. after a vehicle lost control and rolled off a ramp.

“Close call for the troopers at the other scene!” said WSP.

There were minor injuries.

As the @wastatepatrol troopers were at the scene of the truck collision. On the MP 34 ramp from WB 90 this vehicle lost control and rolled off the ramp. Close call for the troopers at the other scene ! Minor injuries for this one. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/c1bOo1dIeR — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 13, 2024



