Troopers respond after wrong-way driver kills man in Vancouver

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a deadly wrong-way crash on Saturday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in Vancouver, WA.

Troopers said a 43-year-old woman from Portland, driving a red Mercedes, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. She was on I-5 near Milepost 1 in the fourth lane.

A 67-year-old man from Vancouver, driving a Honda Accord, was traveling northbound on I-5 in the fourth lane near Milepost 1.

The woman struck the man’s car head-on. His car came to a stop on the right side of northbound I-5 facing the wrong way.

The woman’s car came to a stop in the fourth lane about a quarter mile south of the man’s car.

The man was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest and died at the hospital.

The woman was uninjured. She was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.

WSP said another driver believes his car was hit by debris from the crash. He was on the southbound side.