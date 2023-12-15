Troopers responding to injury crash on I-75 in Miami County

The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a car crash on I-75 with reported injuries.

The crash occurred before 12:45 p.m., on I-75 northbound near mile marker 84 north of Piqua.

According to OHGO, the left lane of the interstate is blocked. Traffic has slowed and is backed up for about 15 minutes.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates one person was ejected from a vehicle.

News Center 7 crews are heading to scene now to learn more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.