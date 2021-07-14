Troopers: Rexford woman drove drunk four times legal limit, with two children in car

Jul. 14—LATHAM — A Rexford woman drove drunk Saturday four times the legal limit with two children in her car, state police said this week.

No one was hurt in the incident and the children were turned over to a guardian, state police said.

Diana T. Garcia, 46, of Rexford, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened just before noon Saturday on Route 155, near Route 9 in Colonie, state police said. Troopers received a report of an erratic driver there and soon found the vehicle and stopped it.

The driver, however, stopped in traffic and refused to exit when asked, state police said. The trooper then removed her and smelled alcohol and saw signs of intoxication, state police said.

She and her vehicle were then moved to a nearby parking lot, where she then failed field sobriety tests, state police said.

Troopers also found the two children inside the vehicle.

Troopers then tested the woman's blood alcohol content and it tested at 0.32 percent, four times the legal limit to drive of 0.08, state police said.

Garcia was processed and released to a sober third party to appear in court later.

