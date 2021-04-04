Troopers: Richmondville man facing child pornography charges

Apr. 4—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

RICHMONDVILLE — A Richmondville man has been arrested, accused of possessing and promoting child pornography, state police said.

State police are also asking anyone with information on the man to contact investigators.

Robert W. Kucienski, 66, of Richmondville, was arrested Friday on one count of possession and promotion of a sexual performance by a child, felonies, along with one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

He is accused of possessing and promoting the child pornography via the internet. He was arrested after state police executed a search warrant at his residence. Investigators also found him in possession of an unregistered handgun, officials said.

He was arraigned and released to return to court later.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information on Kucienski is asked to contact investigators at 518-234-9401.

