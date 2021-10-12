Troopers: Rotterdam man charged with DWI after vehicle runs into Princetown ditch; BAC three times limit

Oct. 12—ROTTERDAM — A Rotterdam man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing his car into a Princetown ditch Saturday evening, state police said.

His blood alcohol content later tested at 0.25 percent, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, troopers said.

Richard D. Brown, 70, was charged with one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, state police said.

Troopers responded to Giffords Church Road in Princetown just before 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a vehicle into a ditch, state police said.

They arrived to find the vehicle off the southern shoulder and Brown as the driver. The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, state police said.

Brown was administered roadside sobriety tests, but was unable to complete them, state police said.

He later provided a breath sample at the barracks of 0.25 percent, state police said.

Brown was processed and released to appear in court later.

