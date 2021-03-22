Troopers: Rotterdam man rigged Hamilton County hunting camp to explode

Mar. 22—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Rotterdam man rigged a Hamilton County camp to explode, state police said.

The owners of the camp, who were known to the suspect, tripped the sparking mechanism, but no explosion went off, troopers said. No one was injured.

Irving J. Talavera, Jr., 40, of Rotterdam was charged Sunday with one count of second-degree attempted arson, a felony.

Talavera is accused of entering the hunting camp and turning on a propane stove, filling the camp with propane vapor, state police said. He then attached fireworks to the front door and door frame, rigging them to create a spark or explosion when the door opened, troopers said.

The owners of the camp attempted to enter the property Saturday. Upon opening the door to the camp, the owners saw the fireworks spark, but no explosion occurred, state police said.

Talavera turned himself in to police. He was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 bail.

