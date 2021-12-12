Troopers: Schenectady, Ballston Lake men arrested in Coinstar receipt scheme

Dec. 12—CLIFTON PARK — Men from Schenectady and Ballston Spa have been arrested in a scheme that involved copied Coinstar receipts turned in for cash, state police said.

Carlos J. Gilmore, 32, of Schenectady, and Donald D. Daniels Jr., 35, of Ballston Lake, each face multiple felony charges in the scheme, state police said.

They're accused of cashing fraudulent Coinstar receipts at multiple Hannaford supermarkets around the Capital Region. They used color copies of an actual Coinstar receipt and then turned them in for more than $1,000 in cash before an employee discovered the scheme, state police said.

Gilmore was charged with five counts of first-degree falsifying business records and and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies, and five counts each of second-degree scheme to defraud and fifth-degree conspiracy, misdemeanors.

Daniels was charged with two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree falsifying business records, along with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies, along with two counts each of second-degree scheme to defraud and fifth-degree conspiracy, misdemeanors.

Gilmore was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop in Troy. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released to return to court later. Daniels was arrested in Clifton Park, processed and released to appear in court later.

