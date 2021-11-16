Troopers: Schenectady bank employee stole $3K from bank through ATM scheme

Nov. 16—SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady bank employee stole $3,000 in cash from the bank where he worked through a scheme that involved the bank's ATM, state police said Tuesday.

Jahkeel J. Thompson-Firth, 28, of Schenectady, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, felonies.

Thompson-Firth is accused of taking the money from the Citizens Bank on Broadway from August and October, state police said.

The theft was uncovered through an internal audit that revealed the shortage in the bank's ATM cash, state police said. An investigation then determined Thompson-Firth had taken different sums of cash over that time period, officials said.

Thompson-Firth turned himself in to state police Monday. He was arraigned and released to return to court later.

