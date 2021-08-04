Troopers: Schenectady home health aide stole from Albany County client; Took, forged checks

Aug. 4—ALBANY COUNTY — A Schenectady woman working as a home health aide stole and forged a client's checks, state police said Wednesday.

In all, she is accused of taking $480 from the victim's account, troopers said.

Jahmarah M. Brodhurst, 28, of Schenectady, was charged Sunday with two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, felonies, along with one misdemeanor petit larceny, state police said.

Brodhurst served as the victim's private home health aide in the town of Knox. She then took two checks, forged the victim's signature and cashed them, state police said. Troopers received the initial complaint July 23.

She turned herself in to troopers Sunday, was processed and released to appear in court later.

Troopers are investigating the possibility of more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Latham at 518-783-3211.

