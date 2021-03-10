Troopers: Schenectady man charged in string of Saratoga County thefts

Mar. 10—WILTON — A Schenectady man has been arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Wilton, state police said Wednesday.

James D. Reed, 37, faces felony third-degree burglary, along with multiple misdemeanors, state police said.

Reed was arrested this week in connection with a report of a theft in progress at the Wilton Home Depot shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, state police said.

Troopers arrived and spotted the suspect, later identified as Reed, leaving in a car with another individual. They stopped him and found him in possession of burglar tools and a clear glass smoking device that contained cocaine residue, and drug paraphernalia, state police said.

Reed was also being sought in six separate thefts from the Wilton Walmart from August to November, where he is accused of entering the store despite a no-trespassing order and took merchandise, officials said.

Related to this week's allegations, Reed faces one count of third-degree burglary, a felony, along with fifth-degree conspiracy, possession of burglar tools, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors, officials said.

In the Walmart case,Reed faces six counts of third-degree burglary, along with six counts of petit larceny, misdemeanors.

Troopers also identified the driver of the car as Lauren L. Sylvester, 43, of Schenectady. Sylvester is also listed by troopers as from Stillwater. She was charged with possession of burglar tools and fifth-degree conspiracy, misdemeanors, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe