Troopers: Schenectady man found with heroin, cocaine, fentanyl in Newburgh Thruway stop

Jun. 10—NEWBURGH — A Schenectady man stopped on the Thruway at Newburgh for traffic violations was found with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, state police said Wednesday.

Troopers also determined he was driving under the influence of drugs, state police said.

Stephone Q. Salley, 25, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies.

He was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

The incident happened on Interstate 87 in the town of Newburgh, Orange County, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, troopers said.

Troopers stopped the vehicle for a vehicle and traffic violation and the trooper soon established probable cause to search the vehicle, state police said.

The search then uncovered about 51 grams of heroin, more than 51 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl and three boxes of a known cutting agent used to increase the weight of the drug, Mannie "Cicogna," state police said.

Taken into custody and back to the barracks, a drug recognition expert evaluated him and Salley soon submitted to a blood test, state police said.

Salley was processed and released on appearance tickets to appear in court later.

