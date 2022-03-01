Troopers: Schenectady men charged in Princetown gas station burglary; One has history, records show

Mar. 1—PRINCETOWN — Two Schenectady men have been arrested in connection with a gas station burglary in Princetown last month, state police said Tuesday.

One of the two suspects, identified as 54-year-old Scott D. Shafer, also has a history of burglaries, including a 14-year-sentence off a string of 2008 break-ins that touched three counties, records show.

Arrested were Shafer and James R. Tucker, 42, both of Schenectady. They both face charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, felonies, along with misdemeanor conspiracy, state police said.

They are accused of breaking into Brother's Convenient Mart in Princetown early Feb. 18 and taking more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes and other assorted merchandise, state police said.

Surveillance video assisted in the identification of the men as Shafer and Tucker, state police said.

Shafer was arrested later that day at a residence in Schenectady, with the assistance of the Schenectady Police Department, state police said.

He was arraigned in Princetown Town Court and ordered held, including on a parole hold, officials said.

Shafer was sentenced to 14 years in prison related to guilty pleas to multiple burglaries stemming from 2008, records show. Shafer was the leader of a drug-fueled burglary ring that included two others individuals, authorities said then. Authorities said then the 2008 ring may have victimized as many as 100 people.

At his 2010 sentencing in the Schenectady County cases, Shafer indicated he felt bad for what he'd done and he wanted the victims to know that. "As far as me ever doing that again, it's never going to happen," newspaper records show.

Shafer appears to have been held on that sentence until December 2020 and his post-release supervision was to continue until 2025, state records show.

Tucker was located by city police and turned over to troopers on an arrest warrant Monday. He was arraigned and released to appear in court later.

Rotterdam police also assisted.