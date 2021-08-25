Troopers: Schenectady men found with stolen dirt bikes; Bikes taken from Princetown, Niskayuna

Aug. 25—PRINCETOWN — Two Schenectady men have been arrested, accused of possessing stolen dirt bikes during a recent traffic stop, state police said Wednesday.

Chance B. VanPatten, 38, and Stephen J. Raffele, 37, were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, felonies.

Troopers arrested them after a late-night traffic stop in Schenectady last week, state police said. Troopers found them in possession of the two dirt bikes.

One of the dirt bikes had been reported stolen Aug. 7 after a town of Princetown resident discovered someone had broken into their garage and taken it, state police said. The other had been reported stolen to the Niskayuna Police Department.

Both VanPatten and Raffele were processed and released to appear in court later.

