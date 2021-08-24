Troopers: Schoharie County man stole $13K via check fraud

Aug. 24—COBLESKILL — A Schoharie County man stole $13,000 through fraudulent checks, state police said.

Dennis J. Daskalakis, 61, of Jefferson, was arrested Sunday on one count of third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Daskalakis turned himself in to troopers Sunday. He was charged after a month-long investigation into a report that he cashed three fraudulent checks totaling over $13,000, state police said.

Daskalakis was arraigned and released under conditions. He is to return to court later.

