Troopers: Schoharie County traffic stop on I-88 leads to LSD, Ketamine, Massachusetts man's arrest

Oct. 5—SCHOHARIE COUNTY — A weekend traffic stop on Interstate 87 in the town of Schoharie led to the discovery of LSD, Ketamine and an impaired driver, state police said Tuesday.

Andrew VanZandt, 46, of Marlborough, Mass., was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal impersonation, troopers said.

State police made the stop over a traffic infraction on Interstate 88 Saturday afternoon, just before 12:30. Troopers then determined VanZandt to be impaired and in possession of LSD and Ketamine, state police said.

VanZandt is also accused of providing a false identity to troopers, along with a Michigan driver's license that wasn't his, state police said.

VanZandt was released to appear in court later.

