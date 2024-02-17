Troopers search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Sumter County.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Troopers said the crash happened overnight when a vehicle traveling south on U.S. 301 hit a pedestrian on County Road 102.

The 63-year-old Lake Mary man was found around 8 a.m. Saturday in the center median of U.S 301, south of County Road 102, troopers said.

Read: Dunnellon Middle School cleared, ‘no threat’ deputies say

According to a news release, the vehicle color is still unknown.

Troopers believed the car is a 1992-1997 model Ford Bronco or F-Series Ford pickup truck because of the car parts that were found at the crash scene.

The car will be missing the left front headlight.

Read: Daytona 500: Racing fans descend upon Daytona Beach, but will the weather hold up?

FHP is still investigating the crash and if anyone has more information about the incident are asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

See the map below for the location of the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.