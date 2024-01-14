Troopers searching for driver who fled deadly Tampa crash

A 37-year-old Tampa man was killed when he was nearly thrown from an SUV in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers did not immediately identify the man, who they said was a passenger in a Dodge Journey that drove through a red light on Hillsborough Avenue at the exit ramp from State Road 589. The Journey, they said, passed under the red light along with a Honda Odyssey, both headed east about 2:30 a.m.

A Dodge Charger driven by a 24-year-old man from Jacksonville, traveling through a green light, then hit the Odyssey, which collided with the Journey, according to the Highway Patrol.

The vehicle the man was riding in overturned. Yudelkis Portes, a 42-year-old Tampa woman who troopers said was driving the Journey, faces a charge of DUI manslaughter.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, which investigators described as red and made between 2005 and 2007, fled. Troopers are searching for that driver and ask anyone with information to call *FHP (*347) or CrimeStoppers at **TIPS (**8477).