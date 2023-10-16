Troopers arrest Catawba County hit-and-run suspect

A man accused of hitting a motorcyclist and leaving the scene has been arrested by state troopers.

According to the North Carolina State Highway patrol, the victim was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit Sunday morning. It happened on Providence Mill Road in Catawba County.

Troopers said the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion, was found abandoned on Little Mountain Road near Buffalo Shoals Road.

Brian Alan Good, 38, of Maiden, was arrested Monday afternoon by highway patrol.

Good was charged with felony hit and run, careless and reckless driving, and several other traffic violations. He’s being held at the Catawba County jail without bond.

