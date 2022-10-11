Troopers searching for missing woman last seen in Princeton

Oct. 11—Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing woman last seen in Princeton.

Angela Marie Cecil-Lawrence, 40, was last seen Sunday, Oct 2, in Princeton, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.

The agency is conducting a missing person investigation into the woman's disappearance.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts are asked to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-425-2101.