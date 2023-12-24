Troopers seek driver in Pasco hit-and-run that killed teen pedestrian

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information on the driver of a vehicle it says struck and killed a 17-year-old boy and left the scene of the crash late Saturday in Pasco County.

According to troopers, a vehicle believed to be a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Nissan Pathfinder was driving west on Chancey Road at 10:11 p.m. while a 17-year-old Wesley Chapel boy was walking across the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Bellmeade Court.

The vehicle struck the boy, who died at the scene, troopers said.

They said the driver did not stop to help the boy, and drove away.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS