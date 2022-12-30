Troopers seek public's help to find 'dangerous escapee'

Dec. 30—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently seeking the public's assistance to find a "dangerous escapee" wanted in an officer-involved shooting.

Jacob D. Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital in Columbus, according to a release from the patrol.

He is described as a white man with blue eyes who stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen with brown hair and a full beard wearing a red flannel shirt with a maroon T-shirt underneath, blue sweatpants and black Velcro athletic shoes, troopers said.

Davidson was being held on numerous felony charges in connection to a Nov. 10 shooting in Morrow County that led to an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department.

"Davidson should be considered dangerous. If spotted, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately," the patrol said.

Anyone with information on Davidson's whereabouts or who spots him is urged to call 911 or the patrol at 614-466-2660.