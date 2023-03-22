Troopers seek witnesses to shooting on southbound I-5 interchange in Fife

Washington State Patrol troopers are seeking help from the public locating a gunman who shot at another driver Monday from an SUV on an Interstate 5 interchange ramp in Fife.

The shooter was reportedly driving a teal, older-model BMW SUV when he pulled alongside a southbound Chevrolet Silverado on the interchange at about 11:12 a.m. In a news release issued Tuesday, troopers said the BMW driver pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at the other vehicle’s front passenger door.

The Silverado driver wasn’t injured. According to the release, the BMW continued south and merged onto the interstate. It’s unclear what preceded the shooting.

Troopers said there was no license plate information for the BMW, but a temporary registration was seen in the top left corner of the SUV’s rear window. Witnesses described the driver as a clean-shaven man with braided hair that was about 2-3 inches long.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Kevin Pratt at 253-538-3173.