Troopers seek witnesses to shooting on SR 18 in Auburn

Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting on eastbound State Route 18 near the SR 181 exit in Auburn.

Trooper Rick Johnson said that, at about 3:55 p.m. Friday, two people in a car were shooting at a semitruck.

Witnesses told troopers that the shooters were possibly in a light gray Honda hatchback with no plates, but the vehicle had a possible temporary registration in the back window, authorities said.

Troopers were also told that one person was hanging out of the left rear window, firing what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle; and a person in the front right passenger seat was hanging out of the window, firing what appeared to be a hangun.

Trooper said both suspects were wearing hoodies.

The semitruck which was being fired at was possibly carrying a load of lumber, troopers said.

Law enforcement said the semitruck driver has not called troopers because they might have not known they were being shot at.

Trooper said casings were found at the scene.

Officials said this incident is the 26th investigation this year involving a shooting on a King County freeway system.