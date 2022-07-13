Troopers seeking witnesses to pellet gun shooting on I-5 in SeaTac

Washington State Patrol troopers are seeking witnesses to a shooting on northbound Interstate 5 in SeaTac on Wednesday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson said at 9:50 a.m., a driver called 911 and reported that their vehicle was shot at on I-5 near South 200th Street.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the victim told them that a Silver Chevrolet Equinox was tailgating her, then pulled along the passenger side of their Mazda CX5 and fired a shot from what appeared to be a handgun.

The victim told troopers that the suspect vehicle sped off, but they were unhurt.

Troopers said the right rear passenger window was blown out.

After further investigation, troopers believe the shooter fired a pellet gun, based on the dents on the victim’s vehicle.

The victim described the shooter to troopers as an African American woman with braided hair.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email Detective Sergeant Moate at Stacy.Moate@wasp.wa.gov.

